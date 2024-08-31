Rights violations: UN to dispatch fact-finding team to Bangladesh

The UN Human Rights Office will dispatch a fact-finding team to Bangladesh in the coming weeks to conduct an impartial and independent investigation into the human rights violations committed between July 1 and August 15.

The decision came after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus requested the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk for such a mission, said Spokesperson for the UN rights office Ravina Shamdasani at a press briefing in Geneva yesterday.

The fact-finding mission will investigate violations and abuses perpetrated during the mass protest, analyse root causes, and make recommendations to advance justice, accountability and way out for long-term reforms.

An advance team visited the country from August 22 to 29, meeting people including student leaders of the recent protests.

The team also met many advisers to the interim government, the chief justice, senior officers of the police and armed forces, lawyers, journalists and human rights defenders, representatives of political parties, and minority and indigenous communities.

In its meetings, the team discussed the modalities of the investigation into the rights violations and abuses committed during the recent violence and unrest, as requested by the interim government.

It also discussed areas including civic space, the need for truth, justice, healing, reparation and reconciliation, and other human rights issues that can be included in the reform process.

The way the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) can provide sustained support to that process was also discussed.

Ravina said Turk warmly welcomed Bangladesh's decision to sign the instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, and the establishment of a five-member national inquiry commission to determine the whereabouts of individuals forcibly disappeared allegedly by law enforcement agencies.

"The issue of enforced disappearances has a long and painful history in Bangladesh, on which the UN Human Rights Office and UN human rights mechanisms have advocated robustly," she said.

"We stand ready to support the Commission in its work, which should be in close consultation with victims and their families and in line with international human rights standards," the spokesperson said.

The UN Human Rights Office looks forward to supporting the interim government and people of Bangladesh at this pivotal moment to revitalise democracy, seek accountability and reconciliation, and advance human rights for all the people in Bangladesh, she added.