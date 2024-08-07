Rights bodies voice concern over looting, arson attacks

Rights bodies have expressed grave concerns over widespread violence, arson, looting, and vandalism following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

Condemning the attacks, they urged everyone to refrain from violence and act with patience.

They also called on the authorities to take appropriate steps to maintain peace and order.

In a press statement, the Human Rights Forum Bangladesh urged the authorities to take a responsible role in protecting the lives and properties of people, especially those of minority communities.

They highlighted heinous incidents such as vandalism of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's mural, arson at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, and attacks on the residences of the chief justice and other judges.

The rights body also noted attacks on police stations, administrative buildings, media outlets, and journalists.

It specifically mentioned attacks on Hindu temples and the failure of law enforcement agencies, fire service, and civil defense to provide adequate assistance.

They demanded vigilance to prevent such incidents and appropriate compensation for victims.

Transparency International Bangladesh expressed profound disappointment and strongly condemned incidents of violence across districts, including attacks on homes, temples, and business establishments belonging to religious minorities.

Condemning the arson and looting of important state establishments and vehicles, TIB in a statement called on all responsible authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the security of religious minorities and state assets.

Such self-interest and criminal activities can derail and cast doubts on the opportunity to rebuild the nation with equality, justice, and good governance, which was achieved through the unprecedented loss of lives and sacrifice of students and citizens, it said.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "It is extremely disheartening and disappointing that we have to demand protection of religious minorities and state assets."

"We sincerely urge all the responsible groups to fulfill their essential responsibilities in ensuring that the opportunity to rebuild our country brought by the sacrifice of students and citizens don't go to the hands of communal forces and narrow interests."

Mentioning the recent violence and attacks on various establishments, including the parliament building, Iftekharuzzaman said, "All state assets are built on the hard-earned money and taxes of people."

"To avert such self-destructive activities, it is imperative that all responsible people, in addition to the general public, take an active role."

TIB urged the army chief and other responsible stakeholders to uphold their commitment to maintain law and order.

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) also condemned the incidents and called for the protection of state and private properties, as well as religious institutions.

Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar, said, "Yesterday [Monday], we achieved an unprecedented and unimaginable victory, considered by many as our second independence. This victory opens new possibilities to rebuild the state and construct a democratic, non-communal, developed, and livable nation."

"However, if we fail to act responsibly, this potential may be lost. We observed some undesirable incidents during the celebrations. We condemn the attacks and vandalism and urge everyone to refrain from such activities."

Rights body, Ain o Salish Kendra, condemned the incidents of vandalism, particularly targeting religious minority communities.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad also urged authorities to take immediate action to prevent

attacks, arson, looting, and vandalism.

Meanwhile, the Left Democratic Alliance, Anti-Fascist Left Front, and Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal urged citizens to ensure the safety of life and property, particularly of those from religious and ethnic minorities.

At a rally in Paltan, they warned that during this time, corrupt individuals and looters might take advantage to burn their corruption files at offices. The public must stay vigilant and stand against them.