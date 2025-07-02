‘Rights abuses persist under this govt too’

Says JSS report on CHT

Even after 11 months in power, the interim government has failed to bring about any fundamental changes or progress in the situation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) has alleged.

There has been no initiative to end the ongoing human rights violations in the CHT, said a half-yearly report signed by Sajib Chakma, assistant information and publicity secretary of the PCJSS.

The organisation also bemoaned a lack of progress in implementing the peace accord, noting that two-thirds of its provisions remain unfulfilled even after 27 years.

The report claimed that 103 incidents of rights violations occurred across the region between January and June this year.

As per the report, security and law enforcement forces, along with settler groups, religious extremists, and land grabbers, were allegedly involved in the incidents.

Of the 103 incidents, the report attributed 48 to security forces, including operations in 34 villages, during which at least 125 individuals were allegedly subjected to rights violations. Nineteen people were detained temporarily, while nine were implicated in what the report described as false cases.

Among the documented violations were arbitrary arrests of 49 individuals, reported forced religious conversion of 30 children, and grabbing of at least 300 acres of land by influential outsiders and settlers.

While the government has reconstituted the three hill district councils, appointed a new chairperson to the CHT Development Board, and reformed the Peace Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee, no sincere effort has been visible. Though six months have passed since the reconstitution of the committee, no meeting took place.

PCJSS alleged the government is pursuing a "fascist" approach to the CHT crisis through widespread deployment of security forces rather than implementing the peace accord.

The report further alleged that private entities and influential individuals initiated rubber plantation, horticulture, and tourism ventures in parts of Bandarban, including Lama, Alikadam, and Naikhongchhari, resulting in the eviction and harassment of local indigenous communities.

PCJSS also documented 21 incidents allegedly carried out by settler and land-grabbing groups, involving 79 victims -- including the aforementioned 30 children -- and the seizure of approximately 300 acres of land.

Fifteen cases of violence against indigenous women and children were recorded during the same period.

According to the report, no justice has been delivered in these cases, and perpetrators are reportedly enjoying impunity. The organisation warned of a rise in sexual violence against indigenous women as a result.

The report called for urgent government action to reverse the deteriorating human rights situation and fully implement the peace accord.

The Daily Star could not independently verify the claims made in the report.