Rickshaw that carried revolution martyr finds place in museum

The rickshaw that carried Golam Nafiz, a martyr of the anti-discrimination movement, will be preserved at the Mass Revolution Memorial Museum, Nahid Islam, ICT and Information adviser announced today.

He made the statement while visiting the rickshaw at the Gono Bhaban, according to a media release from the Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Ministry.

During the handover of the rickshaw at Gono Bhaban, the adviser expressed gratitude to the rickshaw-puller, Noor Mohammad, for his bravery and assured him of financial support.

The release further said that following a recent media report about the sale of the rickshaw by Noor Mohammad, Nahid Islam immediately instructed his team to locate both the rickshaw and the rickshaw-puller. It was later revealed that Noor had sold the rickshaw for Tk 35,000 to a London-based expatriate. After communication, the expatriate agreed to donate the rickshaw to the museum.

The rickshaw was later handed over to Mahfuz Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser.

Golam Nafiz, a student of Banani Bidyaniketan School and College, was shot near the Farmgate foot overbridge on August 4. When the police lifted the bullet-riddled Nafiz and placed him on the rickshaw passenger's footrest, he was still gripping the rickshaw's rod with his hand. Although the rickshaw-puller rushed him to a hospital, it was too late to save him.