Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:27 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 01:42 AM

Bangladesh

Rickshaw that carried revolution martyr finds place in museum

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:27 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 01:42 AM
rickshaw that carried revolution martyr in museum
Photo: Collected

The rickshaw that carried Golam Nafiz, a martyr of the anti-discrimination movement, will be preserved at the Mass Revolution Memorial Museum, Nahid Islam, ICT and Information adviser announced today.

He made the statement while visiting the rickshaw at the Gono Bhaban, according to a media release from the Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Ministry.

During the handover of the rickshaw at Gono Bhaban, the adviser expressed gratitude to the rickshaw-puller, Noor Mohammad, for his bravery and assured him of financial support.

The release further said that following a recent media report about the sale of the rickshaw by Noor Mohammad, Nahid Islam immediately instructed his team to locate both the rickshaw and the rickshaw-puller. It was later revealed that Noor had sold the rickshaw for Tk 35,000 to a London-based expatriate. After communication, the expatriate agreed to donate the rickshaw to the museum.

The rickshaw was later handed over to Mahfuz Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser.

Golam Nafiz, a student of Banani Bidyaniketan School and College, was shot near the Farmgate foot overbridge on August 4. When the police lifted the bullet-riddled Nafiz and placed him on the rickshaw passenger's footrest, he was still gripping the rickshaw's rod with his hand. Although the rickshaw-puller rushed him to a hospital, it was too late to save him.

|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে