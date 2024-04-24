RHD to expand two major roads around Dhaka

Tk 2,713.63cr project proposed to ease congestion

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is going to expand two major roads around Dhaka as part of developing the long-awaited inner ring road, aiming to reduce traffic congestion in the capital.

The 10.64km Postogola–Fatullah–Chasara Road and 14.60km Gabtoli-Dhour Road are to be expanded into four-lane roads with services on both sides.

This 25.24km road is a part of the 88.8 km-long inner circular road around the capital, which is planned to be developed so that vehicles can bypass Dhaka using the road and thus avoid gruelling traffic congestions inside the capital.

RHD has already submitted a Development Project Proposal (DPP) involving Tk 2,713.63 crore to expand the two roads. The deadline for the project is June 2027, officials said.

The commission will hold a project evaluation committee (PEC) meeting today with Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, member of the Physical Infrastructure Division, in the chair, they said.

Once the Planning Commission cleared the project, it would be placed before the Ecnec for approval, they also said.

With the expansion of the two roads, RHD is going to start developing the inner circular road to reduce traffic congestion in the capital, Sabju Uddin Khan, additional chief engineer (Dhaka zone) of RHD, told The Daily Star yesterday.

In 2016, the government approved the Revised Strategic Transport Plan for Dhaka city for 2016–2035. As per the RSTP, the government will construct three circular roads -- inner, middle, and outer -- to reduce traffic congestion.

Once the roads are developed, vehicles will not enter the capital but will be able to bypass it using those circular roads, officials said.

Dhaka city, particularly its exit and entry points, is infamous for traffic congestion and the problem intensified after the opening of the Padma Bridge.

Although RHD completed feasibility study of the inner circular road in 2018, the project did not move forward for different reasons, including funding, they said.

Different government agencies, including RHD, Dhaka South City Corporation and Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), are now working to implement the inner circular road.

The entire route is Abdullahpur–Dhour–Birulia–Gabtoli–Boshila–Babubazar–Sadarghat–Postogola–Fatullah–Chasara–Signboard–Shimrail–Demra–Beraid–Purbachal and Termukh.

There are two parts of the road. BBA is now carrying out feasibility study of the 25.8km long first part, which starts from Demra and ends at Abdullahpur via Beraid, Purbachal, and Termukh.

Out of the 63km-long second part, 4km part from Cunkuthia to Postagola has been developed by RHD under Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Expressway project.

A total of 15km portion is now under development under three projects -- BBA is expanding a 5.9km road from Abdullahpur to Dhour under Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway Project, Dhaka South City Corporation is expanding a 6km road from Rayerbazar Sluice Gate to Loharpul under a project, and RHD will expand a 3km road from Shimrail to Demra under Rampura-Amulia-Demra Expressway Public Private Partnership Project.

A proposal for improving the 31.05km road, including the Postagola-Chasara and Gabtoli-Dhour is pending approval with the Planning Commission, while the process for improving the rest of the 12.95km road is still at the preparatory level, RHD sources said.

POSTOGOLA-CHASARA ROAD

Once the two-lane Postogola-Chasara Road, which goes through Fatullah and Panchabati, is built, transport movement from Dhaka to Narayanganj will be smoother and quicker.

Vehicles that will come from the direction of Padma Bridge will be able to use the road to go to Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, instead of using the congested Jatrabari.

RHD is currently expanding Chasara-Signboard highway into six-lane, as Signboard will be the entry point for the Dhaka-Chattogram highway for vehicles.

Expansion of Postogola-Chasara Road will facilitate commutes between Dhaka and Munshiganj too.

Currently, BBA is implementing a Tk 2,242.77 crore project to build a 9.06km elevated road from Panchabati to Mukterpur near Munshiganj town. Under the project, an interchange will be built at Panchabati to ensure seamless movement of transport on both the Postagola-Chasara road.

Besides, RHD is planning to build a bridge over the Buriganga near Konda, which will link Panchabati with Dhaka-Mawa Expressway near Hasnabad area, said Mohammad Najmol Haque, RHD's superintendent engineer (Narayanganj Circle).

GABTOLI-DHOUR ROAD

Starting from Aminbazar Bridge near Gabtoli, the 14.60km road ends in Dhour area.

Developed on an embankment of Bangladesh Water Development Board, the 7.30-meter-wide road is used to enter and exit Dhaka from northern destinations.

Once the road is expanded, vehicles coming from Aricha direction will be able to easily go to Gazipur, bypassing Dhaka. The road from Dhaka's Abdullahpur to Dhour is also now being expanded into a four-lane one under a BBA project.