Dr Md Rezaul Karim, founder chairman of Tropical Homes Limited, passed away yesterday, said a press release.

He breathed his last around 4:00pm at Square Hospital in Dhaka.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held today after the Juma prayers at Allahu Mosque in Dhaka Cantonment. All are requested to attend the janaza to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.