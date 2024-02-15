Reza Ali’s first death anniversary observed

The first death anniversary of Reza Ali, a lawyer and former lawmaker from Trishal, was observed on February 13, said a press release.

Former member of the advisory committee of Awami League, Reza Ali was the founder and former chairman of Bitopi Group and Bitopi Advertising Ltd.

Marking the death anniversary, Reza and Nayeema Ali Foundation organised a memorial meeting and prayer session at 3:30pm that day.

His wife Prof Nayeema Ali, former professor of Dhaka University attended the event chaired by Advocate Ziaul Haque Sabuj, organisational editor of the Mymensingh district Awami League. Besides, prayers were also offered at his graveside by his family members -- including his wife, sons, and daughter.