Revise minimum wage to Tk 25,000

Demand RMG workers

Ready-made garments workers under the banner of Bangladesh Garment Sramik Shanghati yesterday demonstrated in front of Jatiya Press Club to press home their demand for Tk 25,000 minimum monthly wage instead of Tk 12,500.

They also demanded that the authorities concerned release the arrested RMG workers and leaders including Babul Hossain, general secretary of the organisation, and bring the killers of RMG workers to the book.

They said if the state does not stop its repressive behaviour and accept the just demands of RMG workers, a fair production environment cannot be ensured in the industry.

After the demonstration, a protest procession was held from Jatiya Press Club to Purana Paltan intersection.