Revise CSA before implementing the rules

Demand TIB, Article-19

Just as the Cyber Security Act mirrors the controversial Digital Security Act, the draft cyber security rules is a re-packaged version of digital security rules, said speakers at a press conference yesterday.

Transparency International Bangladesh and Article-19 organised the press conference.

Quazi Mahfujul Hoque Supan, associate professor of law at the University of Dhaka, highlighted that 19 rules in the draft are identical to those found in the Digital Security Rules, 2020.

According to Supan, the proposed rules are inadequate for addressing the complexities of cyber-security, pointing out that Cyber Tribunals currently maintain a conviction rate of only 2.7 percent due to challenges in producing credible digital evidence.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, expressed deep concerns about the implications of the rules, saying, "We do not see any possibility of the goals and objectives of the law and rules being met."

He cautioned that the proposed cyber security agency lacks independent oversight, raising risks of privacy violations and arbitrary government access to information.

Meanwhile, Supan also criticised the organisational structure of the proposed agency, noting that it is top-heavy with six directors including a director general, but lacks sufficient technical expertise at lower levels. He warned that this imbalance could hinder organisational efficiency and effectiveness.

The rules also fail to specify inter-agency collaboration procedures and stakeholder engagement strategies, which Supan argues are essential for effective cyber-security management.

Regional Director of Article-19, Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam, criticised the government's approach to hastily implement laws without thorough consideration and finalisation.

"Implementing rules based on a flawed law will not yield any positive results," he added.

The speakers highlighted the urgent need for substantial revisions to the Cyber Security Act, 2023, before the implementation of the draft Cyber Security Rules, 2024.