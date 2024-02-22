Reverence for language martyrs

Mother language should be medium of education, says PM

Many also lit candles and pradeeps at Narail Govt Victoria College ground to pay tribute to the language heroes.

"Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February Ami Ki Bhulitey Pari..."

The song that epitomises Amar Ekushey not only has a special place in the hearts of Bangalees, it also lifts their spirits.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina awards a winner of the Linguistics Olympiad, organised by the International Mother Language Institute, yesterday. Photo: PID

Humming the tune, thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the capital's Central Shaheed Minar and elsewhere to pay homage to the Language Movement heroes yesterday.

Bare-footed and holding flowers, they wore black and white to honour the supreme sacrifice.

The Shaheed Minar premises, adorned in different colours, wore a festive look with street paintings and graffiti in Bangla alphabets and selected verses about mother language on the walls.

“Ekushey” or the 21st of February is the day when the Bangalees rose up and shed first blood against the tyranny of Pakistan in 1952. The word Ekushey has ever since become a synonym for standing up for rights. On the day yesterday, every stratum of the society paid homage to the martyrs at Shaheed Minars across the country. The photos were taken in Dhaka, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet. Photo: Star/collected

Programmes including discussions and cultural sessions nationwide and in Bangladesh missions abroad reminisced the sacrifice made by Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar, Shafique and others, according to messages received yesterday.

The day is being observed worldwide as the Unesco in 1999, declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day.

On February 21, 1952, students and people from all walks of life took to the streets in Dhaka to protest the then Pakistan government's refusal to recognise Bangla as one of the state languages and imposition of Urdu as the only official language of Pakistan.

Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Shafiur, Jabbar and a few others were killed when police opened fire on their procession.

In Dhaka, people gathered at the Shaheed Minar since the early hours to pay homage to the language heroes.

The national flag was hoisted at half-mast in all educational institutions and government, semi-government and autonomous offices to show respect to the language martyrs.

President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths at the Shaheed Minar at early hours.

They stood in solemn silence there for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the language heroes.

Afterwards, the Speaker, ministers, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, chiefs of the three services, senior Awami League leaders, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats and high civil and military officials also paid tributes afterwards.

Later on, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public. Thousands from all strata of society walked barefoot to it for paying tributes to the valiant sons of the soil.

Our dream is to make Bangla the official language of UN. This is our dream. I know there are many hurdles, but this is our dream today. — Hasan Mahmud Foreign Minister

EDUCATION SHOULD BE IN MOTHER TONGUE: PM

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday inaugurated a four-day programme of the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha to mark the occasion.

The medium for education in educational institutions should be everyone's mother tongue, said the PM during the event.

"I think that our medium of education should be in our mother tongue. Besides, there should be scope to learn other languages too," she said.

"If anyone gets education through their mother tongue, then receiving that education, knowing that education, and understanding that education will become much easier," she said.

However, the whole world is now so close to each other that learning other languages is also needed, she added.

At the programme, the PM also distributed prizes and certificates among the winners of the Linguistics Olympiad organised by the institute.

Besides, children from various backgrounds greeted the premier in their mother tongues on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

We must be respectful of Bangla language and culture to show respect for language martyrs. The mother tongue should be promoted at all levels. — Saber Hossain Chowdhury Environment Minister

EKUSHEY AT MISSIONS ABROAD

Bangladesh missions in various parts of the world yesterday celebrated International Mother Language Day, spreading the message of respecting languages and cultures and union among peoples of all ethnicities.

Officials of the Bangladesh missions flew the national flag at half mast in the events they organised, read out the messages from the president and prime ninister marking the day.

Foreign dignitaries of the countries concerned and the members of Bangladesh community also attended the events and paid floral homage to the language heroes who sacrificed their lives for Bangla on February 21 in 1952.

At a discussion marking the day, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman highlighted the instrumental role of the Language Movement in the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state.

In the evening, a multilingual cultural programme was organized at the High Commission's Bangabandhu Hall.

In addition to Bangladesh and the host country India, cultural troupes from Chile, Ghana, Japan and Nepal performed in the programme and showcased their respective history and culture through their performances.

Meanwhile, at the historic Independence Square in Colombo, a programme was held on the occasion. Sri Lankan Education Minister Dr Susil Premajayanth and Foreign Minister Ali Sabry were the guests of honour.

Visiting Bangladesh Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid was also present among others.

A blood-donation camp was also arranged by the high commission in association with Sri Lanka Scouts Association and General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University Hospital.

Marking the event in Tokyo, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmad said the spirit of February 21 vital for development of all languages and cultures.

Addressing an event in Jakarta, Bangladesh Ambassador Tarikul Islam underscored the importance of mother language in nation building. The programme also included screening of documentary and a painting competition among children.

Unesco Representative in Vietnam Jonathan Baker at an event organised by Bangladesh embassy said there are many people who are deprived of education in mother language, which is the best option for the development of a person.

Bangladesh embassies in Italy and Philippines also organised similar events marking the day.