A revenge six years in the making

In July 2017, Ramjan, a member of a criminal gang operating in Kamrangirchar, killed his rival Manjur Hossain over establishing supremacy in narcotics trade.

After the killing, Manjur's brother, Monir, also known as Picchi Monir, swore revenge.

But both of them got arrested by police and sent to prisons in separate cases. Ramjan was accused in at least eight criminal cases, while Monir in 13.

Around eight months ago, Ramjan was released on bail almost six years after the murder.

Meanwhile, Monir from jail assembled a group of contractual killers to avenge his brother. He also got out of prison around the same time.

The hired killers shot Ramjan on October 17 of this year, confirmed Lalbagh Division of police's Detective Branch yesterday, following the arrest of five individuals last week.

The arrestees are Golam Rabbi, also known as Tiger Rabbi and his associates Ali Hossain and Md Sagar, as well as Juwel Mahmud and his associate Md Shiblu.

Out of the five arrestees, three -- Rabbi, Ali, and Sagar -- directly took part in the killing, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He said Rabbi was the main shooter. Juwel and Shiblu planned and financed the mission, Harun added.

The arrestees are now on four-day police remand, and they have already admitted their involvement, he claimed.

Police also seized five rounds of bullets, one pistol, and two magazines from their possessions.

"Monir planned the killing with Rabbi inside jail. Rabbi's demand was to make arrangements for his bail, and he would do whatever was required of him," said a high official of DB police.

Mostofa Kamal, additional deputy commissioner of DB, told The Daily Star yesterday, "The arrestees were planning to kill Ramjan since he got out on bail."

Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DB Lalbagh Division, said, "We are now looking for Monir, who is on the run."