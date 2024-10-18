Returnee migrant workers demand rehabilitation

Expatriates -- who had to return from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries for waging movements expressing solidarity with the anti-discrimination movement -- yesterday demanded their rehabilitation.

They made this demand at a press conference held at the Jaitya Press Club in the capital.

They also urged the government to make arrangements to send them back to the respective employer countries.

Reading out a statement, Shaheed, a returnee from Saudi Arabia, said, "We knew protests, meetings, and movements are banned in foreign lands. But when we saw Sheikh Hasina firing indiscriminately on students and the people of this country, we could not stay silent."

He said they had risked their lives to support the anti-discrimination student movement by participating in human chains and protests driven by their conscience.

"As we violated the laws of that country, police arrested us from various parts of Saudi Arabia and sent us to prison. After 41 days of imprisonment, we returned to the country empty-handed," he said.

He said the current government had announced that they would create a database of expatriates arrested in Middle Eastern countries and promised their rehabilitation and financial assistance.

"It has been over two months but no one has yet contacted us. On September 17, we held a human chain, and afterwards we submitted memoranda to district administrators. But we received no response," he said.

"The expatriates who suddenly became unemployed upon returning to the country should be given one-time cash assistance. Until opportunities for employment abroad are created, the government must take immediate steps to employ in the country for the affected expatriates," he also said.