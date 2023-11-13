‘A return ticket that will never be used’

Families of 3 killed Bangladeshi tourists in despair

The suggestion that solar power should lead Bangladesh's charge into a renewable energy revolution is often met with the skeptical remark that we don't have enough land. But a recent study by Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network and Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association says otherwise.

The tropical climate of Bangladesh makes solar power the most promising option. Bangladesh receives solar radiation of around four kilowatt-hour per square metre on average around the year. But the installation of solar infrastructure requires land that, in the tug of war between agricultural use, urbanisation and industrialisation, has become scarce.

The study by CLEAN and Bela, titled "Myths & Reality about Land Availability for Solar Power in Bangladesh: Rangpur Division", used data obtained from the DC offices of eight districts of the division, as well as other government departments and agencies, to get a picture of the khas land available under each upazila, the amount of land in agricultural use, the number of water bodies that can be used for floating solar plants, as well as the demand and distribution pattern of electricity.

"In our study, we have made conservative estimates. Out of 118,328 acres of fallow khas land in Rangpur division, we have estimated that 8,628 acres can be used for ground-mounted solar photovoltaics. We have made similar estimates for solar installations on rooftops and water bodies. For agro voltaics, which is the shared use of agricultural land for cropping and solar power, we have considered only 11 percent of arable khas land. If these methods are combined, the eight districts have the potential to produce 11,944MW of solar power," Sarmin Bristy, research officer at CLEAN, explained.

The researchers used demand estimates based on the Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, a project under Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Currently, the peak hour demand in Rangpur division is 942.01MW. Extrapolating for 2050, based on a 7.6 percent yearly increase in demand (according to IEPMP), the figure will stand at 4,532.51MW.

Sarmin said, "In our study, the potential for electricity production through solar power exceeds both the current and estimated demand for Rangpur division in 2050."

The reason behind solar power lagging in growth in Bangladesh can be explained by the challenges mentioned in this study. For starters, 38 types of licences and certificates are required to set up a solar power plant in Bangladesh. Even if land scarcity is not an issue, acquisition provides a further challenge as khas lands are often mired in complicated disputes.

Import duties on rooftop solar panels and off-grid small-scale solar plants is yet another obstacle, and the intermittent nature of electricity production at solar power plants means that a smarter, more advanced grid management technology is necessary moving forward.

"We have carried out similar studies in Khulna, Rajshahi, and Chattogram and identified a large potential that exceeds the existing electricity demand of those divisions. We hopesubsequent studies will yield similar positive findings," said Hasan Mehedi, chief executive of CLEAN.