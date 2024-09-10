‘Return our missing relatives in 48 hours’

Families of enforced disappearance victims issue ultimatum

A group of families of victims of enforced disappearances has given a 48-hour ultimatum for the return of their missing relatives, allegedly abducted during the Awami League regime.

At a press conference held at the Crime Reporters Association auditorium at 11:30am yesterday, relatives of the victims demanded immediate action.

Bellal Hossain, chief coordinator of the platform, "Bangladesh Families of the Disappeared" and Chairman of Lexus Group, recounted his own harrowing experience.

Bellal said he was picked up by a team from Rab-1 on 10 October 2016, and subjected to torture for over a month.

"It's unimaginable how humans could treat others so cruelly. The place echoed with constant cries, broken only by the chirping of insects. The tiny rooms were filled with unimaginable suffering. After enduring brutal conditions, I was released, but only after paying a large sum and meeting strict conditions," he said.

Bellal expressed frustration at the slow progress of the interim government's investigation into these incidents.

He said on August 27, a five-member investigation committee was formed with 45 days to submit a report, but 15 days in, there has been no transparency about their progress.

"We do not know where the torture cells, referred to as 'Aynaghar', are located or how many such cells exist in Bangladesh," he added.

"If these secret prisons are not revealed within 48 hours, we will surround all suspected detention centres, including those run by the DGFI and Rab, and demolish them," Bellal warned.

Bellal said 70-80 percent of disappearances, killings, and abductions between 2010 and 2024 were carried out by Rab. Many were allegedly killed extrajudicially in staged crossfires, he added.

He called for legal action against all Rab heads, additional directors general, chiefs of the Detective Branch, and DGFI from 2010 to 2024, as well as the disbandment of Rab, advocating for its replacement with a new force.

The families demanded the immediate and unconditional release of those held in secret torture cells, access for families to these facilities, proof of death for those killed, financial compensation for the families of the disappeared, the abolition of secret detention centres, and justice for those involved in disappearances and killings.