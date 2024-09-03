Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:16 AM

‘Return my homestead’

BNP leader hangs banners across town reclaiming his properties ‘grabbed by former state minister’
A local BNP leader in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila has hung banners across the town demanding his occupied properties be returned to him.

The banners were seen at different intersections in the town, grabbing attention of many since Friday morning.

In the banners, Md Khalilur Rahman alias Chunnu Mia, former office secretary of Kalapara upazila unit BNP, claimed that former state minister for water resources Mahbubur Rahman had forcibly occupied his homestead and took the deeds of the property after he was elected from Patuakhali-4 constituency for second time and became a state minister.

Contacted, Khalilur said, "He (Mahbubur) unleashed torture on me and my family members to evict me from my land in the dead of the night. Chhatra League activists vandalised my home. Later, I had to take shelter in Badurtali area of the town."

"The repression did not end there. Mahbubur kept forcing me to sign the deed of my house in his name at a nominal price, which eventually I had to," he claimed.

Khalilur sought help of all, including law enforcers, to get back his properties, and demanded exemplary punishment for those responsible for his plight.

Mahbubur could not be contacted for his comments as he has been on the run since the Awami League government's ouster on August 5.

