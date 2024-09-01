Bangladesh
Sun Sep 1, 2024
Return looted weapons, ammunition by Tuesday: Police HQ

All-out drive to recover remaining arms from Thursday
The police headquarters today announced that all arms and ammunition looted from police stations during the recent violence must be returned by Tuesday.

This directive follows the interim government's earlier decision on August 26 to suspend the firearms licences issued to all civilians during the 15-and-a-half years of the Awami League government.

Civilians holding such licenced firearms have been instructed to surrender to their respective police stations by Tuesday.

Police officials have stated that an all-out drive to recover any remaining firearms will start on Thursday.

As of yesterday, a total of 3,872 weapons of various types, looted from police stations and offices during the recent unrest, have been recovered. In addition, law enforcement authorities have recovered 286,216 rounds of bullets, 22,201 teargas shells, and 2,139 stun grenades.

The recent mass protests saw widespread attacks and looting of police stations across the country after law enforcers opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in numerous fatalities.

Over 550 people, including many students, were killed during the protests, which ultimately led to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigning and fleeing the country.

The violence also claimed the lives of at least 43 police officers.

