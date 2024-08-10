Return looted arms, ammo to nearest army camps: ISPR

Bangladesh Army has asked people to return arms and ammunition looted from various police stations and prisons in the country, according to a statement sent by The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

In a statement last night, it said recently there have been several such incidents of looting arms and ammunition.

If anyone is in possession of these looted items or has any information about these, they are urged to deposit the arms or contact the nearest army camp as soon as possible, the ISPR said.