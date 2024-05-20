Return Anwara park to DNCC

Atiqul to metro authorities

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday said the metro rail authorities should hand over the Farmgate Anwara park to them as soon as possible.

He said the park was handed over to the metro authorities for constructing a yard. The work is over but now it is being heard that a shopping mall would be built there.

"But we want to keep it as a playground...," he said, speaking at a programme in Dhaka.

Atiqul came up with the demand a day after a group of protesters gave an ultimatum to the metro authorities to return the park to the public within the next 30 days.

The group comprising of rights activists, environmentalists, and teachers have warned that if the park is not handed back to the people within a month, they will launch a tougher movement.