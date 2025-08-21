Retrospective Promotion: 78 retired officers recommended in 2nd phase

The committee reviewing promotion claims of retired "deprived" officials has recommended retrospective promotions for 78 government officers in its second phase.

Twelve of the officers were proposed for secretary-level positions, while the remaining 66 belong to non-administration or "other" cadres.

In the first phase, the same committee recommended promotions for 764 administration cadre officers, resulting in 119 secretaries and over 500 additional secretaries receiving financial benefits, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said yesterday.

The five-member committee, headed by former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan, was tasked with reviewing applications from retired officers who alleged they were deprived of due promotions.

While the committee submitted its first set of recommendations on December 10 last year, it placed the second set of recommendations before Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus yesterday.

The Press Wing said the committee has recommended retrospective promotions for a total of 78 officers -- 12 to Grade-1 (secretary status), 32 to Grade-2, and 34 to Grade-3. Among them, six officers were recommended for promotion by three grades, 17 officers by two grades, and 55 officers by one grade.

However, the names of the recommended officers were not disclosed.

It also said, "The committee did not recommend promotions for 132 officers. The specific reasons for each case have been mentioned in the submitted report."

These details were not shared with the media.

According to the Press Wing, out of 318 applications submitted in the second phase, 68 were deemed outside the committee's jurisdiction and 40 were found to be incomplete. As a result, a total of 108 applications were not considered, leaving 210 valid applications. To review these, the committee held 14 meetings.