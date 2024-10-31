Retract decision to set up OHCHR office in Dhaka: Hefazat

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh today urged the interim government to retract its decision to permit the establishment of a United Nations Human Rights Commission (OHCHR) office in Dhaka.

In a statement, Mohibullah Babunagari, ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam, and the party's secretary general Sazedur Rahman said countless human rights violations took place under the fascist rule of Sheikh Hasina, including enforced disappearances, murders, and notably the massacre at Shapla Chattar on May 5, 2013.

Despite ample evidence, the UN Human Rights Commission failed to take any significant action against Hasina's government.

Instead, in November of last year, UN appointed Hasina's allegedly corrupt daughter Saima Wazed as WHO regional director, ignoring protests. Therefore, the country people do not want an office of such an "irresponsible" human rights organisation in Dhaka, they said in the statement.

As per the statement, the rights of LGBTQ, or homosexual individuals, are prioritised in the United Nations' human rights policies. However, as a Muslim-majority country, Bangladesh not only religiously and socially prohibits homosexuality but also considers it a punishable offense under state law.

Allowing UN Human rights commission to open an office in Dhaka would be extremely self-destructive, the statement read, adding that this new instability which would further weaken the interim government.

On Oct 29, Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid said an office of the United Nations Human Rights Council will be established in Dhaka soon.

Meanwhile, Leaders of Islamic Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) termed the decision "self-destructive" saying that it will promote homosexuality and the people will resist it.

At a meeting held in Puran Paltan on Oct 29, Yunus Ahmad, secretary general of IAB, said there has been no ethnic conflict in Bangladesh that would necessitate opening a UN human rights office.