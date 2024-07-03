Retirement age will be raised in ‘Prottoy’ scheme

Says National Pension Authority

The government will amend the retirement age-related provision of the new pension scheme Prottoy, said the National Pension Authority.

The retirement age of teachers is 65 but the scheme's provision stipulates that beneficiaries will start receiving pension from the age of 60. So, the government will bring necessary changes to the provision of the scheme, the authority said in a press release yesterday.

The press release was issued to clarify several issues related to the Prottoy scheme that was launched in March for the employees of autonomous, self-governing, nationalised, statutory and similar organisations.

"Employees get a fund against lamp grant and PRL [post-retirement leave] on the basis of their earned leave and they will get it as usual," it said.

A subscriber to Prottoy will get pension throughout their lifetime. If the person dies, a nominee will get the pension for up to 15 years after starting to receive pension.

For instance, if a pensioner dies after receiving pension for five years, the nominee will get pension for 10 years, the press release added.

All the provisions of the new pension scheme will apply to those who joined work after July 1, 2024.

The non-contributory pension system is increasing the expenditures of the government day by day and that is why this system is not sustainable. Neighbouring India also started a contributory pension system in 2004, the National Pension Authority said.