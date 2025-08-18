Retired officials’ promotions fuel crisis in public admin

One year into the interim government's tenure, the public administration ministry remains in disarray, with erratic promotions and controversial decisions deepening instability in the civil service.

Instead of initiating reforms to make bureaucracy efficient and impartial, the ministry opted for a flurry of retrospective promotions for retired officials -- many of them mired in controversy. This led to mistrust and resentment among around 15 lakh public employees, according to current and former officials.

"Since the mass uprising, many incompetent and corrupt officials, alongside some deserving ones, have been granted retrospective promotions, angering a large section of bureaucrats," said an official from the 31st BCS batch, seeking anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Official records show that 764 retired officials of administration cadre were given retrospective promotions on February 9. Of them, 119 were promoted to secretary and over 500 to additional secretary.

In total, around 1,500 officers were elevated to the ranks of deputy secretary, joint secretary, and additional secretary -- an unprecedented number of promotions in such a short period. Many of them face corruption allegations.

"The country's civil service remains unstable and fragile because the post-uprising period saw appointments of some incompetent officials in the top tier," Firoz Miah, an expert on public administration, told The Daily Star.

"The officials are not the only ones at fault; those who selected them are equally responsible," said Firoz, also a former additional secretary.

Following the Awami League government's fall on August 5 last year, administrative operations nearly ground to a halt, with disorder and indiscipline taking hold at the Secretariat, the heart of Bangladesh's civil administration.

Even after the interim administration took charge, many officials remained absent from their posts while others were inactive. Some, describing themselves as "deprived", thronged the Secretariat almost daily with a range of demands, disrupting routine administrative functions.

In an attempt to revive the faltering administrative structure, the government began giving retrospective appointments and promotions in phases, allegedly driven by political considerations. This was followed by frequent reshuffles and designation of officials as OSDs (Officers on Special Duty), further fuelling instability.

Officials alleged that political favouritism in promotion and postings has remained a defining feature even after the August 5 changeover. The ministry's administrative failures have further eroded trust in its leadership.

Citing a questionable promotion, a top official from the Cabinet Division said an officer with a record of involvement in corruption was promoted twice -- from deputy secretary to joint secretary and then to additional secretary -- since December last year.

While the officer in question was serving as the director of Cyclone Preparedness Programme in 2021, a ministry probe found irregularities and forgery in recruitment under his watch, leading to cancellation of the appointments, said the official on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the admin cadre -- widely perceived as enjoying disproportionate advantages in postings and promotions -- benefited even further during this period.

"The ministry has amplified this trend to an abnormal and visibly biased level," said an official, seeking anonymity.

A revenue cadre officer said at least 20 officials of the National Board of Revenue were sent into forced retirement or received other forms of punishment for tearing up transfer orders.

However, no action was taken against the admin cadre officials found guilty of engaging in a tussle at the public administration ministry. Some of them were even promoted from deputy secretary to joint secretary, said the official.

"Given such impunity for officials of a certain cadre, how can we have any faith in this administration?" the official asked.

Over the past year, at least nine secretaries and 19 additional secretaries were sent into forced retirement and 87 others designated as OSDs. While some of them were known to be corrupt and abusers of power, the sudden move hindered the administration's functions.

Abdul Awal Majumdar, a former secretary, said the indiscriminate removal of many competent officers weakened the interim government in its early stage.

"Holding an important position in the administration does not make an individual an accomplice in corruption or irregularities," he said.

A former deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj said, "Following the uprising, there was an opportunity to make the public administration more efficient. That chance was lost due to weak leadership at the top."

In its effort to promote transparency, the government in October last year directed all its employees to submit wealth statements for public disclosure. Though officials complied, the ministry has yet to make those public.

Terming the move an eyewash, several senior admin officials said top bureaucrats know very well which officials are corrupt.

"If the public administration ministry was sincere in taking a strong stance against corruption, it would have amended the outdated Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979, and punished the officials widely known to be corrupt... Such a measure would have sent a strong message," said one of the officials.

Officials and experts noted that no steps have yet been taken to tighten laws and regulations that were relaxed over the last 15 years, widening scopes for public employees to indulge in corruption.

For example, as per the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1985, an employee sentenced by a court-- even for a day -- faced termination. However, the rules were amended in 2018 to allow officials, sentenced up to a year, to retain their jobs.

Over the last year, there was no move to strengthen these regulations; instead, individuals with questionable track records continue to be favoured in recruitment and promotion.

Also, the ministry has not initiated any internal reforms. Though it oversees nearly a dozen institutions, there has been no step to evaluate their roles.

Seeking anonymity, a secretary said the public administration ministry is apparently running without a guardian, as no adviser has been appointed to the ministry.

"Disheartened by the prevailing situation, many promising junior officers are now seeking foreign postings or opportunities for higher studies abroad," added the official.

When asked for comments on the ministry's performance, Senior Secretary Mokhles Ur Rahman declined to speak on the matter.