Restore order, probe all the killings

Urges Shujan, places 18 proposals for state reform

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) has called for bringing the law-and-order situation under control quickly and initiating an investigation by the United Nations to bring the culprits of the July-August killings to justice.

Simultaneously, Shujan, a civil society platform advocating for good governance, has also called for long-term initiatives from the interim government to reform the state system.

They made these calls at a press conference titled, "What the Interim Government Should Do to Reform the State", organised by Shujan at the Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday afternoon.

Speaking at the event, Shujan Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar demanded punishment for those who have committed injustices, criminal offences, and corruption in the financial sector in the past.

"We believe there are long-term steps that need to be taken for reform. We need to build a new political arrangement in consultation with political parties and civil society," he said, calling for the formation of a citizen's charter by political parties.

Zakir Hossain, assistant secretary of Shujan, said the recent mass movement for reform was not a revolution.

"In the past, certain individuals created a reign of power in various areas, and MPs created their domains. This situation must end. We want to build institutions. We believe that if there is a change in the structure, and if the political culture changes, everyone will benefit and the country will move forward," he said.

Shujan executive member Prof Shahnaz Huda said past corruption has left a lingering impact on people's minds, making it difficult to break the cycle.

"Sculptures have been vandalised in isolated places, which is highly condemnable," said Shahnaz, who is also a teacher at Dhaka University.

Another executive member, Prof Robaet Ferdous, said the revolution the country witnessed in 2024 has also become a social movement.

"The interim government did not ensure representation of all sections of society. Structural change must be transformed into cultural change. A surveillance framework must be established to prevent the emergence of another autocratic structure."

Prof Robaet, also a DU teacher, added that the tenure of the interim government needs to be specified.

Shujan's central coordinator, Dilip Kumar Sarkar, presented a keynote paper at the event, highlighting five urgent tasks that the interim government needs to address immediately.

These tasks include: bringing the law-and-order situation under control quickly, creating a list of the victims of violence in July-August, providing assistance and compensation to their families, protecting religious institutions from attackers, and initiating a UN-led investigation to identify and punish those responsible.

Additionally, Shujan presented 18 proposals, including constitutional changes, institutional reforms, electoral system changes, and amendments to election laws for state reform.

Other proposals include establishing a non-partisan caretaker government, reconstituting the Election Commission, enhancing the effectiveness of parliament, and ensuring the independence of the judiciary.