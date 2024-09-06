Restore caretaker govt system

Urges CEC Awal as he, all election commissioners resign

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal walks out of the Election Commission office in the capital yesterday after submitting his resignation to the EC secretary. Besides him, all four election commissioners also resigned. Photo: Prabir Das

Minutes before resigning as chief election commissioner, Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday proposed national elections be held under the caretaker government system. He also recommended the introduction of staggered elections and a proportional representation system.

Speaking at a press briefing, the CEC said a fair and neutral election free from the use of black money, muscle power, and the influence of the administration and police cannot be ensured by merely restructuring the Election Commission.

"Fundamental reforms to the electoral system will be needed. Changes in the political culture and behaviour, particularly in the behaviour of the candidates will be required," he said.

All the four other election commissioners also resigned yesterday. Of them, Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan and Md Alamgir were present at the press meet at the Election Commission Secretariat.

The CEC said they were resigning due to the changed situation in the country. The commissioners did not take any questions from journalists.

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana did not attend the press conference due to illness and Anisur Rahman did not show up as he was against announcing the resignation at a press meet, said an election commissioner.

However, the two later confirmed The Daily Star that they stepped down.

A group of people demonstrated in front of the EC office demanding punishment of the commissioners for holding a lopsided general election on January 7. Some of them also threw shoes at the vehicles carrying Alamgir, Anisur and Rashida when they were leaving the office after resignation.

The CEC left the EC Secretariat in a friend's car.

In the afternoon, a Bangabhaban press statement said President Mohammed Shahabuddin accepted the resignations of the CEC and his four deputies.

The resignations came exactly a month after then prime minister Sheikh Hasina quit and fled to India on August 5 in the face of a student-led mass uprising. The president dissolved the 12th parliament the following day.

EC officials said the commissioners decided to quit as there is a constitutional obligation for the commission to hold general elections within 90 days after the dissolution of a parliament.

The Awal-led commission took office on February 27, 2022.

The EC had been at the centre of controversy during the Awami League rule. The Awal-led commission was criticised for holding the January 7 national polls in which the AL had to field dummy independent candidates, many of whom were from the party, to make the polls appear participatory.

WHAT THE CEC SAID

Reading out a written statement at the press meet, Awal yesterday said that there was controversy over the 1973 parliamentary polls, as well as over the 1979 and 1987 general elections held under military rulers. The Jatiya Sangsad elections in 1991 and 1996, held under caretaker governments, were acceptable despite some criticism of "major or minor irregularities".

He said the 2008 general election was not free from controversy.

The CEC said the 2014 election was not inclusive and no comment was needed for the 2018 national polls. The last parliamentary polls held on January 7 this year was not inclusive as the major opposition BNP and its like-minded parties boycotted the elections, he added.

According to Awal, holding an election is a very difficult job, and the blame for an unacceptable election has always been put solely on the EC.

He said an EC may be dishonest or biased, but all the commissions cannot be so. The EC may be unable to hold acceptable elections for various reasons.

"There were controversies over elections as those were not inclusive. This criticism is valid and reasonable."

The CEC put forward some proposals on holding elections. He said Bangladesh could be an ideal place for holding polls under a proportional representation system due to the homogeneity of its population.

It could be easier and more effective to organise a national election in four to eight phases, with a break of three to five days between each phases, he observed.

Awal said that the use of technology in the election process, including the submission of nomination papers online, should continue.

"Moreover, achieving the objectives of an election can be further ensured through holding every general election under a non-party caretaker government."

In January 2007, then CEC MA Aziz and all other election commissioners resigned amid political turmoil after the announcement of the state of emergency on January 11.

Former CEC Justice AKM Sadek, who was mired in deep controversy over holding the lopsided parliamentary polls on February 15, 1996, also stepped down in April that year.

In the wake of a street agitation, ex-CEC Abu Hena resigned on May 8, 2000. Former CEC Justice Sultan Hossain Khan quit within 10 months of taking office on December 24, 1990. The development came a few days after the fall of military ruler HM Ershad.