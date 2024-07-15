Restore 5pc indigenous quota

Demands Adivasi Quota Parishad

Indigenous people yesterday demanded reinstating the five percent indigenous quota in first and second-class government jobs.

The protestors against quota systems are creating inequality through their movement, said Alik Mree, convener of Adivasi Quota Sangrakkhan Parishad, during a press conference held on Dhaka University premises.

"We have had to grow up fighting adversity from birth. So, we think our demand for the restoration of the five percent quota is completely logical and we want to see its implementation as soon as possible," he said.

After the cancellation of the quota in 2018, the number of indigenous people of the hills and plains entering government jobs is very low, he also said.

"Quota is a constitutional right. Various policies and laws of the state could not play an effective role in protecting the living standard and developing the rights of the country's indigenous people. Rather, it has increased oppression and deprivation of indigenous people," he added.