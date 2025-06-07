Restoration effort underway for Lakutia Zamindar Palace

The Department of Archaeology has initiated restoring the iconic Lakutia Zamindar Palace in Barishal Sadar upazila to its former glory.

The restoration work for the severely dilapidated two-storey mansion commenced on May 4, according to the Barishal Divisional Museum authority.

Visiting the site recently, this correspondent observed that brick pillars were being erected to reinforce the building's structure, while preparations were underway to construct a roof using clay tiles brought from Satkhira.

Arifur Rahman, assistant custodian of the Barishal Divisional Museum, confirmed that the project is being implemented under a Tk 60 lakh tender. The current phase covers brickwork and roof tiling. In phases, issues with the palace's doors, windows, floors, and lighting will also be addressed.

"We are trying to restore the palace to its former self, exactly as it appears in historical photographs," said Lovely Yasmin, regional director (Khulna and Barishal divisions) of DoA.

According to the museum authority, the palace is 25.40 metres in length, 9.20 metres in width, and 8.20 metres in height. It has a total of nine rooms.

According to historical records and confirmation by the museum authority, the palace was built by Zamindar Rajchandra Roy sometime in the 1700s.

Alpana Roy, a descendant of the zamindar family who lives in Australia now, shared stories passed down from her father, Pankaj Roy Chowdhury, about the grandeur of the estate and its connection to Rabindranath Tagore.

Rakhal Chandra Roy, one of the sons of Zamindar Rajchandra, was related to the family of Rabindranath Tagore. Rakhal's daughters Sushila and Charubala were married to Tagore's nephews Arunendranath and Dipendranath.

Piarilal Roy, another son of the zamindar, was a noted barrister and philanthropist. Piarilal's two sons — renowned aviator Indralal Roy and celebrated boxer Pareshlal Roy — were significant figures from the colonial history.

The zamindar's lineage traces back to its founder, Rupchandra Roy. The last known zamindar, Deben Lal Roy Chowdhury, eventually moved to Kolkata, India, where he passed away. His daughter Mandira Roy Chowdhury was married into the Mukherjee family of Kashipur, Barishal.

Globally acclaimed author Arundhati Roy is also reportedly linked to the zamindar family through inheritance.

The prominent zamindar family over several generations contributed to public welfare through various initiatives including establishment of educational institutions -- Rajchandra College and Pushpa Rani Institution (PRC School) -- as well development of local infrastructure, including the excavation of the Lakutia Canal and construction of the Lakutia Road.

Many parts of the once-grand palace crumbled over the centuries, with the remaining structure largely covered in moss. The estate also features three large ponds with paved ghats, locally known as 'Babur Pukur'. The site is currently under the supervision of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation.

The restoration efforts have rekindled hope for the site to become a tourist attraction. Locals demanded that the restoration be completed comprehensively, including installing proper safety measures and employing security personnel.

However, concerns have been raised about a warehouse owned by BADC located adjacent to the palace, partially obscures its view. Lincoln Bayen, Barishal divisional coordinator of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, remarked that the historical site's appeal would be compromised unless the warehouse is relocated.

Subhash Chandra Das, a government pleader for vested properties under the Barishal district administration, confirmed that the district administration has acquired ownership of an 8-acre pond within the estate.

"If the DoA can preserve the site properly, it has the potential to become a major tourist attraction," he added.