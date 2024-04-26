Respite from heat: Tourists flock to Cox’s Bazar

Thousands of tourists flocked to Cox's Bazar beach this weekend amid the extreme heatwave when the country has been witnessing the record high temperatures in April in 76 years.

Thousands of tourists were seen taking bath at Kalatali, Sugandha and Labani beaches. Abdur Razzak, a tourist from Ullahpara in Sirajganj, said, "I came to Cox's Bazar with my family as my child's school is closed due to the heatwave. I am very happy. I am loving the comfort of the cold sea water," he said.

Photo: Mokammel Shuvo

Mukhlesur Rahman, a tourist from Lalbagh, Dhaka, said, "I came here to get relief from the extreme heat. We have planned to visit the beach Since my children's school is closed."

The tourist police and the district administration are working to ensure that the visitors get the proper security in the weekends. Additionally, sea lifeguards are working on the spots to prevent any untoward incident, said Ruhul Amin, senior lifeguard of Sea Safe Lifeguard.

Salim Newaz, general secretary of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Guest House Owners Association said, "The tourists are thronging the beach since the Eid vacation. Amid the heatwave, the number is increasing daily. We are very happy."

Apart from Kalatali, Sugandha and Labani beach points, the tourists are going to visit the 80-kilometre long Marine Drive, Inani-Patuartek beach, Maheshkhali Island and the historical places of Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar.

Photo: Mokammel Shuvo