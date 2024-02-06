Resolving Feud: AL to hold special meeting Saturday

The ruling Awami League is going to hold a special extended meeting on Saturday aiming to rein in party infighting across the country and bring discipline within its ranks.

Over 3,000 party leaders from central to grassroots, and elected representatives of the party -- both the AL lawmakers and independents from within AL, top leaders of front and associate bodies have been invited to the meeting.

AL President Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting, to be held at Gono Bhaban at 10:30am.

The meeting comes amid concerns over internal feud exacerbated by the decision allowing leaders to contest against party nominees in the January 7 polls, during which party supremo Hasina will provide guidance to grassroots leaders.

It comes after the AL decision to not provide the party electoral symbol "boat" in local government elections, visits of central leaders in different districts and special meetings of the district committees -- all with the aim to resolve internal feud.

AL central working committee -- the party's highest decision-making body -- decided to convene the special meeting following a discussion on January 22.

Party sources said reports of significant internal disputes are coming from 58 constituencies, where independent candidates from AL emerged victorious against the party's chosen candidates in the January 7 national polls. In a total of 299 constituencies, grassroots leaders contested against party nominees in 181 instances.

The ruling party now wants to bring discipline within the party before the upazila parishad election that will be held in the five phases from March.

AL invited members of the party's national committee, central executive committee, advisory council, presidents and general secretaries of district, city, upazila, municipalities and thana units, AL lawmakers, "AL independent lawmakers", zilla parishad and upazila parishad chairmen, mayors of city corporations, municipalities, presidents and general secretaries of associate and front organisations for the meeting.