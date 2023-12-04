Resolve crisis thru dialogue

52 cultural activists urge political parties

In a joint statement, 52 cultural activists have expressed deep concern over the incidents of arson attacks on trains, buses, trucks, and other transports, and sporadic crude bomb explosions in the name of political programmes.

The statement, signed by Ahkam Ullah, general secretary of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, was sent to the media yesterday.

"Politics is for the welfare of the country and its people. Dialogue is the only democratic and peaceful way to resolve any political crisis. We call upon all political parties to uphold the constitution and resolve the crisis through discussions." it read.

They called upon all to remain united and raise awareness to face all anti-national conspiracies ahead of the upcoming national polls.

Signatories include Bangla Academy president and author Selina Hossain, member of Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra Ashrafull Alam, dance artiste Laila Hasan, Prof Anupam Sen, Prof Nisar Hossen, filmmaker Nasiruddin Yousuff, actors Syed Hasan Imam, Sara Zaker, and Shimul Yusuf, and Jote president Ghulam Quddus.