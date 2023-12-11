Resolve conflicts thru talks

President urges global community

President Mohammed Shahabud-din yesterday urged the international community to ensure permanent solutions to all kinds of conflicts and to stand by the under-privileged and oppressed people.

He said this while speaking at an event in a city hotel on the occasion of Human Rights Day 2023.

The president condemned the barbaric attacks by the Israeli occupation forces in Palestine. He also thanked the government of Qatar for its recent ceasefire initiative in Gaza.

He hoped that all countries, rights bodies and activists, irrespective of party, religion and caste, would raise their voice in protest against the rights violation across the globe.

He also advised all rights bodies to be vigilant in protecting human rights.

"The human rights commission must stand up for the oppressed and against the oppressors irrespective of the party affiliations, big or small and the rich or the poor," the president added.

He also asked the commission to take necessary initiatives to increase research and publication on human rights, increase round-the-clock monitoring of rights violations, create awareness and conduct advocacy activities.

He said Bangladesh has played a significant role in protecting the human rights, not only at the national level, but also at the international level.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, NHRC Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed and NHRC full-time member Md Selim Reza also spoke at the event.

A documentary of NHRC was screened on the occasion.