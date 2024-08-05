Resist the saboteurs with an iron hand

PM urges people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked people to deal with saboteurs with an iron hand.

"Those who are now causing the violence are students. They are criminals," Hasina was quoted as saying by Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alam Sarker.

The government in a press release urged students and parents to return home and stay safe.

"Militant attacks are taking place in various places. Strict action will be taken against the attackers," it reads.

Besides, the ruling Awami League said the party had reached the end of its patience and would resist those engaged in terrorism and anarchy.

Briefing reporters at the AL president's Dhanmondi office, presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak urged people to resist militant groups and BNP-Jamaat.

The one-point demand for ouster of the government is the demand of BNP-Jamaat conspirators.

"Don't destroy the country's stability and state properties. We don't want conflict, we want peace. Everyone will have to behave responsibly," said Nanak, adding that the leader of the ongoing movement will have to take the responsibility for all the killings and violence.

He added that yesterday's violence was caused by cadres of BNP, Jamaat, Chhatra Dal, and Shibir.

He urged the parents not to be confused by the propaganda and keep children at home.

The AL also postponed a mourning procession, which was supposed to be held from the Engineers Institute to Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi-32 today over the curfew.

At another briefing, Mohammad Ali Arafat, state minister for information, said the government was willing to resolve the crisis through talks, but "if the terrorists carry out violence, the law will be enforced," he told reporters at a briefing on Jatiya Sagsad Bhaban premises, reports BSS.

The student movement has lost its direction and now it has turned into terrorism and violence, he said.

The judicial commission has invited the foreign experts to help in the investigation process to ensure full transparency of the probe, Arafat said, adding that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.