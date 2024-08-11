Resignations until now

DU, SUST VCs, Bangla Academy, BSEC chiefs quit

The vice-chancellors of Dhaka University, Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed, resigned yesterday.

On the same day, Bangla Academy director Prof Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari and Noakhali Science and Technology University treasurer Prof Newaz Mohammed Bahadur also handed in their resignation.

Besides, several provosts of different dormitories at Dhaka University also stepped down yesterday.

Earlier on Thursday, the full body of DU's Proctorial Team submitted their resignation letters.

"I spoke to an adviser to the interim government Friday night and decided not to hold my position any longer," Prof Maksud Kamal told this newspaper.

"I discussed the matter from a place of common courtesy. My letter of resignation has already been prepared. I spent a lot of time as a student and teacher leader at this university. I believe that, considering the overall situation, my resignation is necessary for the benefit of the students and the university."

In the face of student protests, vice-chancellors of five public universities have so far resigned.

The first to step down were VCs of three public universities, including Jahangirnagar University, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, and Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University.

The protestors of the quota reform movement have been demanding the resignation of many VCs since early on in their movement.

However, the VCs did not start stepping down until after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.