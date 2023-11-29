Resignations of 3 technocrat ministers, 3 advisers accepted

Bangladesh
Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:32 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 01:00 PM

The resignations of three technocrat ministers and three advisers to the prime minister have been accepted this morning.

The three ministers are Mustafa Jabbar, telecommunications minister; Yeafesh Osman, technology minister; and Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning.

The three advisers are Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman, Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, and International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi.

A high-placed government source confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

The three technocrat ministers and three advisers resigned on November 20.

