Resignation of Hasina: Rahul Gandhi asks about potential foreign involvement

India's top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi today asked the Indian government about the potential involvement of foreign actors in the developments of Bangladesh that led to the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Rahul's query came at the all-party meeting convened by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

In response, the government said all possible angles are being investigated, ANI reported quoting meeting sources.

Rahul Gandhi also inquired about India's long-term and short-term strategies concerning the Bangladesh situation. The government responded by saying that the situation in Bangladesh is evolving and will be continuously assessed.

At the meeting, Jaishankar told the leaders that the Indian government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army, according to the ANI report.

Jaishankar also said the Indian government was in touch with its citizens in Bangladesh and that the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has continued to operate.

Leaders at the meeting were also informed that about 20,000 Indian nationals are in Bangladesh at present, while an estimated 8,000 Indian nationals have returned to the country.

The leaders were also told that the safety of minorities in Bangladesh was a priority and measures were being taken to protect them.