Resignation of ‘fascist judges’: Hasnat, Sarjis call for laying siege to High Court today

Demanding resignation of "fascist judges", the anti-discrimination student movement has announced a siege of the High Court today.

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, announced the programme in a post on his Facebook profile yesterday evening.

Hasnat wrote Awami League's fascist judges will be surrounded at the High Court by 11:00am today.

Coordinator Sarjis Alam also gave the same post.

'WE WANT A PROACTIVE HEALTH ADVISER'

Meanwhile, Sarjis Alam during a visit to the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar yesterday said the health adviser needs to take a more proactive role in addressing all issues related to the injured protesters.

"An active health adviser is crucial; one who doesn't just sit in an office but runs from hospital to hospital," he said.

He said student volunteers are doing their best to ensure smooth treatment for those who got injured during the anti-Hasina protests, despite limitations.

"We [students] often cannot arrange for transport or funds on short notice," he said. "It's been two to two and a half months, yet many [injured] report receiving no government assistance," he added.

"We must reach out to every hospital and ensure funds are distributed as quickly as possible. Our responsibility is to the public, and we will continue to advocate for our injured comrades."

He also voiced concerns regarding the conditions at the CRP, criticising the poor quality of services provided and the unhygienic treatment spaces.

"Patients are being accommodated in unclean and abandoned rooms. This must change; they deserve proper care," he said.

Sarjis demanded improvements in both the treatment quality and staff conduct at the facility, underscoring the urgent need for compassionate healthcare for all.