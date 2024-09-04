Resignation of CWasa MD sought

A group of protesters demonstrated at the office of the Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWasa) yesterday, demanding the resignation of its managing director, AKM Fazlullah.

The protesters, under the banner of "Civil Society Against Discrimination of Chattogram," took position in front of Fazlullah's room, which is located on the second floor of the CWasa office in the port city.

At one stage, a group of CWasa staffers tried to stop protesters when they were trying to lock the MD's room. Later, both groups clashed.

SM Nazer Hossain, a protester and vice president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said the MD has committed various irregularities for the last 15 years. They will continue the protest till the MD resigns, he added.

During the protest, AKM Fazlullah told protesters he will resign if the government instructs him to do so.