Reserved seats for women: PM sits with 1,549 aspirants at Gono Bhaban

Another meeting to finalise candidates for reserved seats scheduled for this noon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is holding a meeting with 1,549 aspirants seeking Awami League ticket for reserved women's seats in the 12th national parliament.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, sat with them at the Gono Bhaban around 10:00am today.

The nomination seekers started entering the PM's official residence from 8:00am. Although only aspirants were allowed to enter, many of them were seen bringing their workers and supporters and relatives too. Later, the aspirants entered Gono Bhaban by showing their nomination form slip.

After the meeting, another meeting, presided over by the PM, of AL Parliamentary Nomination Board was scheduled to be held at noon to finalise the candidates for the reserved women's seats.

Awami League sold nomination forms for reserved seats from February 6 to February 8. The party sold a total of 1,549 forms in three days -- an average 32 nomination seekers for each seat. The party earned Tk 7,74,50,000 from the sale of nomination forms.

According to party sources, there are 50 reserved seats for women in the parliament. Each political party gets one reserved seat for women against six seats. As such, Awami League will get a total of 48 seats due to the support of themselves and independents.