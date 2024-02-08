Reserved seats: AL sells 1,332 nominations in two days

The Awami League has sold a total of 1,332 nomination forms for reserved seats for women in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad in two days since Tuesday.

The party has generated a revenue of Tk 6.66 crore from the sale of nomination forms so far.

It sold 810 forms on Tuesday and another 522 forms yesterday, said AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua yesterday at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office.

AL started selling the nomination papers at its central office from 10:00am on Tuesday, and will continue till tomorrow.

Earlier, the 62 independent MPs have given AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the power to elect members of the reserved seats on their behalf. It means AL can place 48 MPs in reserved seats, while Jatiyo Party will have two.

On the second day, a total of 167 nominations were sold in Dhaka division, 78 in Chattogram, 22 in Sylhet, 60 in Rangpur, 36 in Barishal, 68 in Khulna, 44 in Rajshahi, and 47 in Mymensingh.