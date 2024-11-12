‘Research key to advancing a nation’

Bangladesh
The third international conference titled "Innovation and Transformation for Development" concluded at Green University of Bangladesh on Sunday night.

Speakers emphasised the importance of creating new knowledge, fostering innovation, and driving intellectual transformation to achieve sustainable development. They said research plays the most significant role in advancing a nation, and the stronger the research, the greater the progress a nation will make.

Scholars and researchers from the US, Australia, Bangladesh, and many other nations delivered lectures at the event. Organised by the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, the conference took place at the university's permanent campus in Purbachal, American City.

The conference was chaired by Prof M Shahidullah, dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, with speeches delivered by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Shorif Uddin, Pro-VC Prof Dr Khawza Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, Treasurer Prof Md Fayzur Rahman, and others.

Over 400 research papers were submitted for the conference, of which 306 were selected. These papers were presented in 62 sessions over the two-day event.

