Rescued vultures to be released soon

Two injured vultures, rescued on December 30 from Pahar Ananta village in Rangamatia union of Mymensingh's Phulbaria upazila, will be released soon.

Santoshpur Beat Officer Md Abdur Rouf Miah said the birds, belonging to the critically endangered African species got injured after falling from a tree.

They were sent to the Livestock and Veterinary Hospital where they received treatment for nearly a month. "We are waiting for the cold to pass and hope to release them soon," he added.

