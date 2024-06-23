Reporting on Cops: ‘Journos should be more cautious’

Says home ministry; BFUJ, DUJ express concern over threat to press freedom

The government wants media outlets to exercise more caution while publishing reports that may potentially tarnish the image of the police force.

The home ministry sent a letter to the information and broadcasting ministry on June 13 regarding this matter, which came to light recently.

The letter, signed by home ministry Deputy Secretary Israt Zahan, requested the information and broadcasting ministry to take necessary measures so that print and electronic media outlets exercise greater caution during the publication of news that could harm the reputation of the police force.

Earlier on Friday, a statement expressing similar concern was sent to the media on behalf of the Bangladesh Police Service Association.

JOURNOS EXPRESS CONCERN

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) issued a counter-statement yesterday.

In the joint statement, journalist leaders said the language used by some leaders and organisations in their reactions to certain news reports poses a threat to the freedom of the press.

"These reports are not published with any particular agenda; rather, responsible journalists believe that they are publishing verified information after thoroughly checking the facts and documents available to them."

GOVT SEEKS NEWS SOURCES

The home ministry's letter to the information ministry also sought information about the sources of the two news reports run by Bangla daily Kaler Kantho on June 9 under the headlines "Benazir's ghost also in police telecom" and "Factory in China, police officers visit Malaysia".

"On June 12, the newspaper published a rejoinder sent by the police telecom. The department said it procures necessary radio equipment from international and local suppliers through international or local tenders," said the letter.

It further reads, "Publication of negative news about the Bangladesh Police in various newspapers and electronic media outlets, has increased noticeably and those reports often do not mention any sources. Such unverified and false reports could harm the police force's reputation and undermine the morale of its members ... "

Given this situation, there is a need to verify the accuracy and authenticity of the published reports, the letter said.

The information ministry should verify the authenticity of those published reports and take appropriate measures to ascertain the sources of the information, it added.