Report enforced disappearances to Inquiry Commission

Govt urges all; SC sends 64 names to the commission

The government has issued a public appeal for information on missing persons, urging victims, families, or witnesses of enforced disappearances to provide details to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

The call for information was made in a notice signed by Md Bulbul Hossain, additional district judge and an official attached to the commission.

The commission was established to investigate cases of enforced disappearances allegedly involving law enforcement agencies, including the Bangladesh Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Branch (SB), Detective Branch (DB), Ansar Battalion, National Security Intelligence (NSI), Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Coast Guard, and other agencies, between 2010 and August 5 this year, the notice said.

The commission has asked victims, their family members, or witnesses to submit information in person, by mail, or via email between September 15 and September 30.

Complaints can also be filed by scheduling in-person appointments through the hotline from 10:30am to 4:00pm on working days.

The commission's office is located at 96, Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka. Email: [email protected]. They can be contacted via these hotlines: 01701662120 and 02-58812121.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court administration yesterday handed over a memorandum, which contains the names, photos and addresses of 64 persons, who were forcibly disappeared by the law enforcement agencies at different times, to the commission for taking necessary steps.

The memorandum signed by Md Bellal Hossain, chief coordinator of Gum Paribarer Sodosso (Family members of disappeared persons) was given to Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed through SC registrar general on August 28.

In the memorandum, the family members of disappeared persons have described the details of their financial and mental plights and sought cooperation from the chief justice on eight issues including taking measures to prosecute the perpetrators of the crimes of disappearance before the International Crimes Tribunal, ordering financial compensation to the families of the missing persons, providing an opportunity to conduct the case at government expenses, issuance of special certificate for sale or transfer of property of any missing person if he is not found.

Yesterday, the SC administration sent the memorandum to the five-member Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances headed by Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, which was formed under on August 27, under the instruction from the chief justice, an SC press release said.