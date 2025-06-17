Repeal public service ordinance

Demand Secretariat employees

Secretariat employees have demanded a complete repeal of the recently enacted Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, rejecting any review or revision.

As part of their ongoing movement, which began before Eid-ul-Azha, the employees staged a rally and procession inside the Secretariat around 11:30am yesterday.

They first gathered in front of Building No-6 and marched towards the Cabinet Division. Around 12:00pm, their leaders held a brief meeting under the Cabinet Division building and announced the next day's programme.

Nurul Islam, co-chairman of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, said, "We don't care about amendments or revisions. We only demand repeal of this ordinance. There is no room for retreat."

He also condemned those involved in passing the ordinance, saying, "This 'black ordinance' was secretly passed through the Advisory Council. We condemn everyone involved."

Nazrul Islam, co-general secretary of the Unity Forum, warned senior government officials, saying, "If the government repeals the ordinance, we will return home silently. But if you try to play with fire, we will respond in a way that makes it impossible for you to enter your own homes. Don't force us to act."

Leaders also urged employees from all ministries to join the movement.

After the rally, protesters submitted a memorandum to the adviser of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and concluded the day's programme.

Before Eid, the government formed a committee led by Law Adviser Asif Nazrul to review the ordinance.

The ordinance, issued on May 25 amid protests at the Secretariat, allows dismissal of public servants for administrative disruptions within 14 days and without departmental proceedings.