Repatriation of 330 Myanmar security forces from Bangladesh underway

The repatriation of 330 members of the Myanmar security forces and others, who sought refuge in Bangladesh amid clashes between the Myanmar military and armed rebel groups, began today.

The individuals, including members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP), are being handed over to Myanmar authorities at the Naval jetty ghat in Inani, Cox's Bazar district, under the supervision of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), as confirmed by BGB's public relations officer, Shariful Islam, yesterday.

The transfer was facilitated by six buses transporting the Myanmar forces from Nhila and Ghumdum points to Inani earlier in the day, Shariful added.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had previously announced that these security force members would be repatriated to Myanmar soon.

The decision came amid ongoing tensions and violent skirmishes along the border areas of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari, where 330 members of the Myanmar army, border guards, immigration, and other officials had recently sought asylum in Bangladesh due to the conflict.

In response to the increasing violence, the BGB and Coast Guard have intensified surveillance along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border to prevent further influxes.

The recent fighting has also led to casualties on the Bangladeshi side, including the death of a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man, victims of mortar shells fired from Myanmar into Ghumdhum union in Naikhongchhari, Bandarban.

Additionally, an unidentified body was discovered on February 8 in the Rahmaterbil border area of Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, according to Md Shamim Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Moreover, on February 9, BGB personnel arrested 23 Rohingyas attempting to enter Bangladesh, seizing 12 firearms and 868 rounds of ammunition. A subsequent case was filed at the Ukhiya police station under the Arms Act, leading to a court mandating a 3-day remand for each individual involved.