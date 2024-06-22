Renovation of Osmani Udyan: DSCC extends deadline once again

Mayor says work to complete by next month

Despite extending the deadline four times in last five years, Dhaka South City Corporation has fixed yet another new deadline to complete the renovation work of the capital's Osmani Udyan.

DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, at a programme recently, announced to complete the work by next month, as new contractors were appointed in September last year with a new work order and they have already started working.

The deadline has been fixed July 2024 in the new work order.

Before that, the renovation work, which was supposed to be completed in 2018, remained halted for around two years due to the contractor, Builders Limited's, work order getting cancelled in 2022, with the allegation of breaching contract.

DSCC began the renovation of the 29-acre park in January 2017, and the original deadline for the project was June 2018.

The deadline was first extended to June 2019, was later extended twice to June 2020 and June 2021 and was again extended until June 2022, according to DSCC sources.

Meanwhile, the cost, which was initially fixed at Tk 58 crore, was later increased to Tk 86 crore, according to DSCC.

After the new work order, the new cost to complete the remaining work has been fixed at around Tk 61 crore.

Saleh Ahmed, then chief engineer of DSCC, said they fined the previous contractor around Tk 3.5 crore for their failure to complete the project.

Renovation of the park -- named after General Muhammad Ataul Goni Osmani, commander-in-chief during the Liberation War -- is taking place under a Tk 200-crore "Jol Sobujey Dhaka Project" for modernisation of 19 parks and 12 playgrounds by DSCC, most of which have been completed.

In the park, there are walkways, a library, a food court, drainage system to control two lakes, direct walkways to come from the side of secretariat to Nagar Bhaban, a stairway to the lake, an indoor games zone, and parking facilities.

The 29-acre green sanctuary has a number of rare trees and plants, alongside sculptures and an auditorium.

During a recent visit, this correspondent saw workers busy with the construction work.

Three firms -- PF Corporation, NDE-SBN (JV), and PFC and SI (JV) -- got the work order to complete the work in five packages.

Md Nadim Bhuiyan, project manager of NDE-SBN (JV), said 50 percent of the work on their portions has been completed.

He said they started their work on September 28 last year and are scheduled to complete their work by June 25.

Meanwhile, according to new design, there will be boundary grills around the park and two gates on the south and north sides. The fencing around the park has already been completed.

Iqbal Habib, vice president of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, said if authorities confined the park to its boundary again, that would be a clear violation of its original design.

Earlier, a total of 70 architects prepared the designs of 19 parks and 12 playgrounds and presented them at Nagar Bhaban in 2017.

In the designs, experts opined that the parks must contain greenery. Moreover, boundary walls or fences around parks or playgrounds should be removed in most cases.