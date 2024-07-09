Renovation delay prolongs suffering

Abdul Malek, 52, was waiting at the ghat beside Kalurghat Bridge in Chattogram to board a ferry on his way back from the port city to Boalkhali upazila after visiting his doctor on Thursday.

Even after waiting for 30 minutes, he failed to board the ferry as it was packed.

"It is very difficult to remain standing for this long with multiple physical complications that I have. If the bridge had been opened to traffic, it would have saved us from a lot of miseries," he told this correspondent.

Like Malek, thousands of commuters who need to cross the Karnaphuli river are suffering immensely every day to board the ferry due to the delay in renovation work of the 93-year-old Kalurghat Bridge.

"The delay in the bridge's renovation work has prolonged our sufferings," said Jalal Uddin, a university student.

In particular, people from the port city as well as from south Chattogram's three upazilas -- Boalkhali, Rangunia, and Patiya -- have no alternative to crossing the river without using the bridge.

According to the Roads and Highways Department, around 22,000-25,000 commuters cross the bridge on every working day.

The Tk 43 crore renovation work on the bridge, being implemented by Bangladesh Railway and carried out by Max Infrastructure Limited, a contractor firm, began in August last year.

Since the renovation work began, the bridge has remained closed while RHD launched a ferry service next to the bridge for vehicles to cross the river.

The work was supposed to be completed by October 31, 2023.

Locals blame the negligence of both BR and the contractor firm for the delay in renovation work.

Mehedi Hasan, an official of Max Infrastructure Limited, claimed that they could not complete the work within the deadline despite having adequate logistical capacity as BR could not pay them money in due time.

Contacted, Zishan Dutta, bridge engineer of the BR (eastern zone), admitted that BR failed to pay the contractor due to a fund crisis.

"However, the renovation work is now progressing fast. About 80 percent of the work has been completed and the bridge is expected to open to the public by July this year," he added.

FERRY SERVICE: FROM CONVENIENCE TO DEATH TRAP

Although the ferry service was launched to mitigate the suffering of people due to the bridge's closure, it has instead turned into a death trap for commuters.

Accidents on the ferry so far have claimed two lives. Besides, lax monitoring, insufficient ferries, and illegal boat movement on the river using the ghat have heightened the risk.

Ashraf Uddin, a director of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, was killed when a boat hit a ferry while crossing the river last week, while Fatema Tuz Johora, a college student, died while getting into an auto-rickshaw at the ferry ghat on April 29.

"The boats recklessly ply the river using the ferry ghat," said Kanak Das, a resident of Boalkhali upazila.

Asked how boats are illegally using RHD's ghat, Moslem Uddin, executive engineer of RHD in Chattogram, said they have already taken measures to stop the illegal boat movement.

Constructed as a metre-gauge single-line rail bridge in 1931, the Kalurghat Bridge was later reconfigured in 1962 to allow vehicular movement too.

However, BR has long been working to replace Kalurghat Bridge.

A proposal to construct a new rail and road bridge has already been approved. The Korean Exim Bank will fund its construction.