Renew climate action commitment

Youths urge national leaders

Bangladeshi children urged national leaders to renew their commitment to climate action and ensure a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future. The demands come ahead of COP28, the annual UN climate meeting taking place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, according to a press release by Unicef Bangladesh.

The comments came from a Unicef-supported collaborative consultation with 35 children representing all eight divisions. The children also talked on increasing investments in climate education, water, and sanitation services for them.

They also presented a revised version of the Children's Climate Declaration to the Speaker's Office of Bangladesh National Parliament.

Naier Haque, from Chittagong Division, said "There's an urgent need to increase investments to address impacts of climate change on our lives."

The children called upon authorities to ensure Bangladesh's COP28 delegation takes decisive actions towards a clean, healthy, and sustainable future.

Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, said "Children are our most valuable stakeholders in the climate crisis. We must not only articulate our commitment to child-centred climate policies, but actively implement them."

Sheldon Yett, Unicef Representative in Bangladesh, reaffirmed their commitment to amplifying voices of children and youth in climate action.

"It is imperative we recognise the dual challenges faced by children in Bangladesh -- the climate crisis and violation of their rights to live and flourish in a safe and healthy environment," he said.

The urgency of climate action is particularly acute for Bangladeshi children, as one in three is seriously exposed to climate hazards.

Among them, five million are under the age of five, while 12 million live near areas prone to flooding, and another 4.5 million reside in coastal areas exposed to intense cyclones, the press release said.