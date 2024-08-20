Remove top health officials: protesters

A group Directorate General of Health Services employees and pro-BNP doctors from the Doctors Association of Bangladesh yesterday demanded the resignation of the new acting director general and other pro-Awami League officials of DGHS.

Several doctors, nurses and health workers demonstrated in front of the main gate of DGHS. Later, they brought out a procession to Mohakhali's DNCC Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital where Health Adviser Nur Jahan Begum was attending a meeting.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Prof Robed Amin, DG of DGHS; Prof Ahmedul Kabir, additional DG of DGHS; Prof Titu Miah, DG of health education department; Bayezid Khurshid Riaz, additional DG of health education department; Shamiul Islam Sadi, director of National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine, and all the pro-AL officials at the DGHS.