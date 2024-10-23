Remove president, scrap ’72 constitution

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement gives govt this week to fulfil demands

Protesters demonstrate in front of an army barricade near the Bangabhaban last night demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Photo: Star

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has issued an ultimatum to the government to fulfil their five demands, including removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin and the scrapping of the 1972 constitution, within this week.

Making the demands during a gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar yesterday, Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the platform, said Chhatra League has to be banned and a "proclamation of the republic" must be made to rebuild a post-2024 Bangladesh in consultation with democratic and functioning political parties.

He said the authorities must abolish the 1972 constitution immediately and a new one has to be drafted that reflects the spirit of the uprising.

Hasnat said the three national elections, held in 2014, 2018, and 2024, must be declared illegal.

He also demanded the confiscation of assets of those who served as members of parliament during these periods and asked for legal measures to bar them from participating in future elections.

Hasnat said Chhatra League should be identified as a "terrorist organisation" and permanently banned. "If the government failed to meet their demands within this week, we would return to the streets with full force."

He said that the revolution would only be complete when all democratic political parties, be it BNP, Jamaat, right-wing, left-wing, or otherwise, are allowed to operate freely to safeguard the future of Bangladesh.

Hasnat in a Facebook post last night said, "The advisory council of the interim government has given us time for a discussion tomorrow. We expect that the interim government will make a decision after the discussion to implement the five-point demand of the student community."

At the gathering yesterday, Nasir Uddin Patwary, convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said, "We don't want any part of the fascist government to be in the country. The president was part of the group that opened fire on students and the public. We, too, demand his resignation."

He also called for justice for those involved in state-run agencies responsible for numerous enforced disappearances and murders and demanded that the Awami League be banned.

Meanwhile, protests erupted across Dhaka and other parts of the country, demanding President Shahabuddin's resignation following his remark on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's letter of resignation.

In the morning, a group of around 15 protesters gathered near the Bangabhaban, chanting slogans for the president to resign. By nightfall, their number was over 300.

Saied Ahmed Sarker, one of the demonstrators, said they started a sit-in, demanding the president's removal, and a ban on the Awami League and Chhatra League.

Protesters under the banner of the "Anti-Discrimination Doctors and Students Council" also formed a human chain at the Central Shaheed Minar. They criticised the president's comments terming it "contradictory", and said that he had lost his moral authority to stay in office.

In Barishal, students of various schools, colleges, and Barishal University rallied at the Ashwini Kumar Hall under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, to demand the president's resignation and a ban on Chhatra League.

In Rajshahi University, students under the same banner held a demonstration on the university's Paris Road, to press home the same demands.

Similar protests were held in Jhenidah, where students took to the streets around 4:30pm.

These protests erupted after the president was quoted by the media that he had no documentary evidence that Hasina resigned.

"I tried [to collect the resignation letter] many times but failed. Maybe she did not get the time," the president said when Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury met him and wanted to know about Hasina's resignation letter.

The daily's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" on Sunday carried a piece on the conversation.

"There is no room for debate in this regard anymore. The prime minister has left and that is the truth. Even then, just to ensure this question never arises again, I sought the Supreme Court's opinion on the matter," he was quoted as saying.

The Bangabhaban in a statement on Monday urged everyone to refrain from stirring a debate out of a settled issue and embarrassing the government.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 amid a mass student protest that started in early July. The president during his address to the nation on August 5 said he received Hasina's resignation letter.