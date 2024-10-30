Remove Inani jetty: BELA

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) has written to eight officials, including the secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Defense, to remove the jetty that divides the Inani beach of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

The other six officers are Bangladesh Navy Chief; Director General of Environment Directorate; Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar; Director of Operations Branch under Department of Works at Naval Headquarters; Commander, Chattogram Naval Region, and officer in charge of Naval Unit (Forward Base) Cox's Bazar.

BELA and Supreme Court lawyer S Hasanul Banna sent the letter by registered post on Tuesday.

The letter states that the government declared this area as an Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) in 1999 to protect the biodiversity, water and environment of 10,465 hectares of beach from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf, where construction of all types of infrastructures is prohibited.

On December 9, 2018, the Appellate Division banned the construction of all types of structures in the ECA in a civil review petition verdict.

The letter said this jetty was constructed in the ECA of ​​Inani by bisecting the beach in 2020, violating the court order and legal provisions. Additionally, the approval of the Department of Environment was not taken while constructing the jetty. Although the temporary jetty was supposed to be removed, it is still yet to be removed. On October 24, the middle part of the jetty collapsed after being hit by cyclone Dana.

Mentionable, on October 27, the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) sent a memorandum to the chief adviser and demanded the eviction of the illegal jetty and the stoppage of tourist ships to the coral-rich St Martin's Island through the jetty.

According to the memorandum, an influential shipowner has been given the opportunity to use this jetty for tourist transportation to the island since last year.